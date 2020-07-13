Register
    Chinese and US national flags are posted for the opening ceremony of the U.S.- China Strategic and Economic Dialogue at The Diaoyutai state guesthouse in Beijing Thursday, May 3, 2012

    China Sanctions US Officials, Including Senators Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz Over Uighur Issue

    © AP Photo / Vincent Thian
    In late May, the House of Representatives passed a bill stipulating sanctions against a number of Chinese officials over the alleged detention and torture of Uighur Muslims in Xianjing, an autonomous territory in the northwestern part of the country.

    China has introduced sanctions against a number of US officials and entities, including Republican Senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, thereby retaliating against Washington's move to introduce sanctions targeting senior Chinese officials over alleged abuses against the Uighur Muslim population in the western region of Xinjiang. Other officials targeted by the restrictions are Sam Brownback, United States Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom, and Representative Chris Smith.

    Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying announced the decision during a daily briefing, adding the "sanctions" against the four officials would take effect starting on Monday.

    The US Congress passed legislation in May calling for sanctions against Chinese officials for the alleged detention and torture of Uighur Muslims in Xianjing, a territory in northwestern China that is home to many ethnic minority groups, including the Turkic Uighur people.

    The move came as Human Rights Watch recently accused China of abusing about 13 million Turkic Muslims, including Uighurs and ethnic Kazakhs, in the Xinjiang region. Beijing has denied the allegations of abuse and said it would stand up in defence and take counter-moves against any US restrictions.

    Protesters march for human rights in Hong Kong
    © REUTERS / Danish Siddiqui
    China Slams US’ ‘Paranoid Behaviour’ Over Hong Kong and Uighur Minority

    In late June, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged China to "cease its campaign of repression" against "Uighur and other minority women", hours after the Associated Press, citing an advanced copy of research conducted by China scholar Adrian Zenz, reported that the Chinese government has been carrying out the practice of forced birth control in order to curb the Muslim population in Xinjiang, China. 

    The Chinese Foreign Ministry promptly condemned the report as "fake news", and spokesman Zhao Lijian told AP that everyone residing in the country, "regardless of whether they’re an ethnic minority or Han Chinese, must follow and act in accordance with the law".

