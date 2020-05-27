US House Passes China Sanctions Bill Over Uighur Detentions, Measure Heads to Trump

The legislation was approved in a 413-1 after passing in the Senate earlier this month. The legislation will now head to US President Donald Trump's office. Trump has not yet indicated whether he will sign the legislation into law.
Under Wednesday's bill, Trump has 180 to compile a list of Chinese officials responsible for the abuses. Those officials would then face US sanctions, CNBC reported.
The Human Rights Watch has condemned China for its abuse of about 13 million Turkic Muslims, including Uighurs and ethnic Kazakhs, in the Xinjiang region. China has denied allegations of abuse and has said it will retaliate against any US sanctions.
More details to follow.
