'Complete Lies': Hollywood Star Johnny Depp Takes on UK Newspaper Which Called Him a 'Wife Beater’

In April 2018 The Sun newspaper wrote an article claiming US film star Johnny Depp had beaten his wife Amber Heard. Depp has always denied he committed he was guilty of domestic violence and is suing the paper’s owners in London.

Lawyers for Hollywood star Johnny Depp began his defamation case against the publisher of The Sun newspaper on Tuesday, 7 July, by claiming the allegations of physical abuse were not only untrue but that the paper had put the actor in the same category as sex fiend Harvey Weinstein.

Depp's lawyer, David Sherborne, said The Sun's executive editor Dan Wootton "chose to make deliberate and highly topical references to the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements, and even the disgraced film mogul and serial abuser of women Harvey Weinstein, suggesting that Mr Depp was in the same category."

Mr Sherborne said: "The claimant's position is clear - Ms Heard's allegations are complete lies. The claimant was not violent towards Ms Heard, it was she who was violent to him."

​Depp is suing News Group Newspapers - owned by Rupert Murdoch - and Executive Editor Dan Wootton over an article which claimed the actor was violent and abusive to his film star wife Amber Heard.

Depp, 57, has always denied the allegations, which were made during the couple’s 2016 divorce.

The hearing, before Mr Justice Andrew Nicol at the High Court in London, is expected to last 15 days.

Depp's lawyer David Sherborne said the actor was suing over an article that claimed he beat Ms Heard "not just once but on at least 14 different occasions...causing her such serious injuries and being so violent that it led Ms

Heard to fear for her very life."

The article by Dan Wootton was under the headline: "GONE POTTY: How can JK Rowling be genuinely happy casting wife-beater Johnny Depp in the new Fantastic Beasts film?”

Depp - who is most famous for his appearances as Captain Jack Sparrow in the five Pirates of the Caribbean films - had wanted Heard, 34, to be banned from attending the libel trial until she was called to give evidence.

But in a court order published on Saturday, 4 July, Mr Justice Nicol said excluding her from the courtroom “would inhibit the defendants in the conduct of their defence."

— res ipsa loquitur, savvy? (@depphead_) July 6, 2020

​The judge said it was News Group Newspapers and Wootton, and not Heard, that are defending the claim, while conceding they will be relying 'heavily' on Heard’s evidence.

The trial, which was postponed from March because of the coronavirus pandemic, is set to last three weeks and Depp’s former partners Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder are due to testify on his behalf.

Mr Sherborne said of them and other witnesses who would give evidence: "They support his denial that he carried out a series of physical assaults on his former wife, in other words that he is guilty of being a 'wife beater'."