Denmark Allows Nord Stream 2 AG to Use Anchor Positioning Ships to Complete Pipeline

Denmark gave Nord Stream AG a permit to use anchored pipe-laying ships to build the gas pipeline, the Danish Energy Agency (DEA) said Monday.
"The Danish Energy Agency has decided that Nord Stream 2 AG also may use pipelaying vessels with anchors in connection with the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipelines," the DEA said in a press release.
A previous permit allowed the company to use only ships with dynamic positioning systems.
Last month, a bipartisan proposal aimed at imposing more US sanctions against companies involved in the Nord Stream 2 project was introduced in Congress. The US has long opposed the project, claiming that it would increase Europe's dependence on Russian gas.
Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture between Russia's Gazprom and five European companies, aimed at adding a second natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany across the Baltic Sea to boost Nord Stream’s capacity to 110 billion cubic metres per year.
Being a key member of the project, Germany has been facing strenuous pressure from Washington over its participation in Nord Stream 2. However, both Berlin and Moscow have repeatedly insisted that the project is purely economic in nature.
