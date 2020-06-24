Putin, Macron Will Discuss Security Issues in Video Call on Friday - Reports

Putin had earlier expressed hope that the Moscow-proposed summit of the five permanent UNSC members, including France, would take place as soon as possible.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French President Emmanuel will hold a video conference on Friday, 26 June, to discuss security issues, Le Figaro newspaper said on Wednesday, citing the Elysee Palace.

The leaders hope for in-depth talks to take stock of the strategic dialogue between Russia and France that will be able to withstand the test of the novel coronavirus pandemic, and to "address the main crises on the agenda of the Security Council", the Elysee said.

The topics of the call will include Libya, Syria, Iran, and Ukraine.

Macron earlier said that Europe needs a strategic dialogue with Russia, given the many frozen conflicts that need to be solved. "We talk less and less but have more and more conflicts and at the same time we are not able to settle these conflicts", the French president said.

The Elysee also said that Macron did not receive an invitation from Moscow to attend the Victory Parade, celebrating the 75th anniversary of the World War II victory. At the same time, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Macron could pay a visit to Russia soon, but it did not state the exact date.