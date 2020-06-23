US Clampdown on India's Repatriation Flights Should Be Resolved Bilaterally, Analysts Say

New Delhi (Sputnik): The US government has restricted chartered flights which were used under New Delhi’s Vande Bharat Mission to repatriate Indian citizen stranded abroad. The US Department of Transport called it an “unfair and discriminatory” practice, saying that the project is “beyond true evacuations”.

The US Transportation Department has accused India of using the evacuation process of its stranded citizens for commercial purposes by selling tickets to the public and at the same time imposing restrictions on US airlines, leading to competitive disadvantage.

Ankur Bhatia, aviation expert and executive director of Bird group, says that the practice of charging fare to passengers is ethical as the large-scale evacuation process cannot happen without financial inflow.

“Air India is operating to bring people back but at the same time they are using the charter flights to ferry people from India to US,” Bhatia told Sputnik claiming that the practice does not count as repatriation as many of the flights going out of India are flying empty and the passengers are charged to fill the gap.

He explained that the issue with the US is not the charging of passengers but that the flights claim to be part of a repatriation mission.

“Air travel between the two countries has to be agreed bilaterally. I am sure India and the US will reach an agreement in due course,” Bhatia said.

“Questions raised by the US are reasonably fair and the government can consider allowing some US carriers to do some of the repatriation operations, ” Kapil Kaul, chief executive officer of South Asia, Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA), told Sputnik.

India started a repatriation operation, the "Vande Bharat Mission", on 7 May to bring back its citizens stranded abroad with the help of warships and aircraft. More than 2,50,087 Indian nationals have been brought back home.

The US objected to India imposing restriction on US airlines from 25 March and conducting lndia-US passenger charter operations through direct sales to individual passengers or through other distribution systems.

“Air India has been conducting self-described evacuation between India and the United States in both directions since May 18, 2020. Air India's so-called evacuation charters have gone beyond true evacuations (at least on the India to the United States segments) and involved sales to any member of the general public able to enter the United States,” stated the US Transportation Department.

It stated that restrictive and discriminatory treatment of U.S. carriers is resulting in a competitive imbalance and violating a treaty governing aviation between the two countries.