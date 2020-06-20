Putin is Concerned About Trump's Ability to Uphold Russia-US Agreements, Kremlin Spokesman Says

Russian President Vladimir Putin is concerned about the Trump administration's ability to uphold joint agreements, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during 'The Big Game' programme on Channel One.
"President Putin is concerned about to what extent he can trust agreements and how predictable President Trump’s actions may be. President Putin is probably thinking about taking certain steps in order not only to take bilateral relations forward from this crisis but also in a way so as not to further undermine global security and stability," Peskov said.
The spokesman stressed that Putin is worried that in the next few months there could be no agreements regulating global security.
