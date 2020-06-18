Russia to Respond If Germany Takes Measures on Khangoshvili Case - Diplomat

"The charges include a statement that the murder was carried out on orders of Russian state structures. This is still not supported by any facts or proof", Nechayev said in a statement.
Russia considers these accusations "groundless." These claims do little to facilitate the Russian-German relations, the diplomat said.
"As for threats heard from Berlin about potential future measures against Russia, there will be a response if these measures are carried out", Nechayev said.
Earlier on Thursday, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that Nechayev was summoned to the ministry because of the case. The federal prosecutors said on the same day that the case of a Russian national suspected of committing the murder was sent to court.
The Georgian national Zelimkhan Khangoshvili was killed in Berlin in August 2019. In early December, Germany claimed that either Russia or local officials in Russia' Chechen region were behind the killing of the Georgian man who fought on the side of Chechen militants from 2000-2004.
