Germany Accuses Russia Over 'Contract Killing' of Georgian Man, Threatens Sanctions

In the wake of the assassination of a Chechen man last year in Berlin, Germany expelled two Russian diplomats citing a failure to assist the probe.

German prosecutors have filed murder charges against a Russian man accused in the slaying of a Georgian man in broad daylight in Berlin last year, claiming that the Russian state was behind the killing, according to the federal prosecutors' statement. The lawsuit targets a Russian citizen they identified as Vadim K. alias Vadim S, also charged with a violation of weapons laws, along with murder.

In response to the development in the case, Berlin has warned the Russian side of possible sanctions over the killing, with Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev summoned to the German Foreign Ministry in connection with the ongoing probe.

Following the incident, Germany's Foreign Ministry moved last year to expel two Russian diplomats, claiming there was "a lack of cooperation" with the investigation. However, Moscow stated at the time the requests came in after the diplomats had been expelled.

The victim, Tornike K., who has widely been identified in reports by his pseudonym, Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, was a Georgian man of the Chechen origins, who reportedly fought against Russian troops in the Russian republic of Chechnya.

He is reported to have previously survived a number of assassination attempts and allegedly continued to receive threats after fleeing to Germany in 2016.