Total Number of COVID-19 Cases Worldwide Tops 7 Million - Johns Hopkins University Data

Aggregated data collated and presented by a website hosted by Johns Hopkins University shows that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases confirmed globally has passed the 7 million mark, with the death toll now exceeding 402,000.
As of 4:50 Moscow time (1:50 GMT), the number of registered coronavirus cases around the world was 7,006,436. The total number of deaths was 402,120, while 3,133,664 people recovered from the disease.
The largest number of those infected with COVID-19 are registered in the United States, as the country has over 1.9 million cases and 110,503 deaths, followed by Brazil and Russia. The least coronavirus-affected country is Lesotho, with only 4 cases and no deaths.
The coronavirus outbreak is said to have begun in December 2019 in the Chinese city of Wuhan, and within several months had spread around the world, forcing the practice of social distancing, and plunging nations into lockdown which has resulted in a deep economic crisis as tens of millions have lost employment. COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization on 11 March 2020.
