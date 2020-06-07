Register
05:43 GMT07 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A police officer wears a Thermal Corona Combat Headgear to monitor the temperature of commuters at a police check post, during a nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, India May 11, 2020.

    COVID-19 Pandemic Slows Down Investigation of Pending Cases, Leaving Indian Cops Brooding

    © REUTERS / Adnan Abidi
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107932/27/1079322725_0:0:3140:1767_1200x675_80_0_0_31d7d65599580d63d7fcd29b3d477827.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202006071079535109-covid-19-pandemic-slows-down-investigation-of-pending-cases-leaving-indian-cops-brooding/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India has extended its countrywide lockdown in containment zones until 30 June; the phased re-opening of the country started on 1 June. The front line warriors like medical experts, doctors, sanitation workers and police have been working tirelessly to combat COVID-19.

    With the duty to protect their countrymen and acting as the front line warriors of the COVID-19, cops in the national capital have been left worried as the pandemic has burdened them with investigation in over 100,000 cases.

    As per the data accessed by Sputnik, the Delhi Police had 91,307 pending cases before the start of this year. Over 105,210 more cases were added to the tally till 15 May this year, the data revealed.  

    “Before the nationwide lockdown was announced, Delhi Police managed to solve as many as 51,764 cases. But during the lockdown period (starting from 25 March), they could only solve 29,565 cases till 27 May. Investigation in over 117,840 cases is still pending,” the data shows.

    Sources in the Delhi police revealed that most of the pending cases are of theft, robbery, snatching, cheating etc while they makes it a top most priority to dispose of all the heinous crime cases.

    Officials revealed that over 14,000 cases have been pending for over a year while investigation in over 7,000 is due from the past two years. “There are around 3,000 cases which have been unsolved from the last 5 years,” the police official said.

    According to the police, although the increase in pending cases are a sign of worry but their officers have been working 24/7 to make sure people stayed inside their houses and didn’t step out unnecessarily during the lockdown.

    “Over the last 7-8 months, our personnel have been on the roads maintaining law and order, (handling everything) from disputes with lawyers to fee hike protests at India’s Premier Jawaharlal Nehru University and anti-Citizenship Law protests across the city (of Delhi), rather than (conducting investigations). Now with the pandemic hitting the country, our forces have been deployed to ensure nobody violates the lockdown norms,” a senior police officer of Delhi Police said.  
     
    Delhi’s Police chief S.N. Shrivastava has directed the personnel to dispose of the investigation in the pending cases as soon as possible.

    Some of the senior police officials in other states revealed that their personnel are doing their best with the limited resources available to them.

    “With the limited staff and the pandemic hitting the country, it has become a little difficult to handle everything (maintaining law and order, look into cases, ensure there are no violations of lockdown rules). The number of pending cases has increased over the past 2-3 months but our staff are doing their best to ensure the safety of people,” said a senior police official from the Haryana Police.
     
    Another senior police officer, from Uttar Pradesh, revealed that hundreds of police personnel tasked with protecting the people are getting infected with the virus but that has not stopped the others from performing their duties.
    "We are mostly criticised for not performing or for our actions, but our staff  has tackled all the situations with the utmost care. Personnel who have been infected while performing their duties are recovering and returning the very next day for the public," the officer from Uttar Pradesh said. 
      
    According to UN data, India only has 153 police personnel for every 100,000 people.

    Responding to an increase in the number COVID-19 cases, India's Prime Minister imposed a countrywide lockdown to combat the virus on 25 March. In each of the five stages of India's lockdown process, the Indian government has relaxed several sectors to boost the economy.

    Related:

    Alleged Video of Drunk Man Stopping, Damaging Police Vehicle in Delhi Circulates on Twitter
    Amid Lockdown Delhi Police Arrest Two Wanted Sharpshooters for Murder of TikTok Star
    Delhi Police: Detained Pakistani Officials Aimed to Get Intel on Army Movements, Hardware via Trains
    Tags:
    protest, Jawaharlal Nehru University, pandemic, COVID-19, Cops, Criminal Cases, cases, Investigation, India, New Delhi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    In this aerial view from a drone, residents paddle board and kayak in Lady Bird Lake on 20 May 2020 in Austin, Texas. Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that bars, wine tasting rooms, bowling alleys, skating rinks, bingo halls, aquariums, and equestrian events will be allowed to open on Friday, 22nd May despite a surge in confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the state.
    Beauty of Earthly Landscapes Which Can Only Be Seen From Above
    Fence Fixation
    Fence Fixation
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse