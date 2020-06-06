'This is a White Problem:' Banksy Dedicates New Painting to George Floyd Protests

Anonymous artist and political activist Banksy has published a painting on his Instagram account dedicated to the two-week-long protests over the death of George Floyd.
The painting depicts a portrait of a dark figure, flowers and a burning candle setting fire to the US flag.
The artist has also provided a message, putting the blame for the ongoing situation on "the white system."
"And if white people don't fix it, someone will have to come upstairs and kick the door in," Banksy concluded.
On May 25, George Floyd, an African American man, died in Minneapolis police custody in the US state of Minnesota.
A video of the arrest showed a white police officer pressing his knee onto Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes while the African American man lied handcuffed on his stomach, repeatedly saying he could not breathe.
The incident sparked protests against police violence and racism in various cities across the US and in other countries.
