Macron, Trump Agree on Need for 'In Person' G7 Summit Despite Coronavirus Pandemic

“President Trump and President Macron discussed progress on defeating the coronavirus and reopening global economies. The two leaders agreed on the importance of convening the G7 in person in the near future”, Trump said via Twitter on Thursday afternoon.
The G7 summit, originally scheduled for 10 June, was postponed to an unspecified future date due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Trump said earlier that the summit would take place at the end of June, either at White House or at the nearby presidential retreat of Camp David, or possibly split between the two venues.
Since the novel coronavirus outbreak began, most high-level meetings have been virtual to avoid infecting participants and accompanying aides.
The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on 11 March. To date, around 5.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 353,000 fatalities, according to the World Health Organization dashboard.
All comments
Show new comments (0)