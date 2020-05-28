US Wants Israel to Block Chinese Investment in its 5G Networks - Reports

In May 2019, the US government blacklisted Huawei over its suspected connections to Chinese intelligence and has been pushing other countries to refrain from using Huawei’s equipment when adopting 5G network technology.

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman has urged Israeli officials to stop Chinese investment into 5G network technology in the country, according to the newspaper Haaretz.

This came throughout talks between David Friedman and Israeli Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel.

Ambassador Friedman also informed his interlocutors of the concern that the US has regarding China's investment in Israeli technology projects. The US considers that Chinese companies can use their participation in such projects to build 5G-networks for espionage.

In October, after three years of US pressure, the Israeli security cabinet decided to create a mechanism to monitor Chinese investments.

This past May, Washington blacklisted Huawei, claiming that the company intends to provide back-door access for Chinese intelligence services.

The US has put pressure on other nations to follow suit, although these efforts have been rebuffed by countries such as Germany and Canada, which have insisted that they will take their own decisions regarding Huawei’s involvement in the next generation of wireless cellular technology.