Register
13:39 GMT20 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, Chinese staffers adjust U.S. and Chinese flags before the opening session of trade negotiations between U.S. and Chinese trade representatives at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing. Beijing on Friday, June 28, 2019

    China Paves Way for Countermeasures Against US Crackdown

    © AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
    World
    Get short URL
    0 50
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107860/87/1078608724_0:320:3071:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_e8174d04c6b78214d16c2824faa5cc98.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202005201079364945-china-paves-way-for-countermeasures-against-us-crackdown/

    China published sweeping guidelines to improve the country's "socialist market economy," which include instructions for accelerating market reform and opening-up as well as refining national security reviews and setting up an "unreliable entity list", to better supervise foreign companies' investment in the country.

    The guidelines, released Monday by the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council, China's cabinet, stressed the need to push for high-level opening-up. 

    The guidelines came at a time when the US government is stepping up its attack on Chinese high-tech companies such as Huawei. The Global Times reported earlier that China was ready to impose restrictions and launch antitrust and other investigations into US companies, including Apple, Qualcomm, Cisco and Boeing, as Washington moved to cut off semiconductor supplies to Huawei.

    The measures could be deemed as China's counterattack policies to reciprocate US government's relentless assault on Chinese high-tech enterprises, said Gao Lingyun, an expert at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in Beijing. 

    "China is not taking the initiative to provoke any conflicts. However, if the US implements provocative measures, China will launch countermeasures accordingly," Gao told the Global Times.

    Those measures also show that China has the ability to fire back at the US with economic actions of equal intensity, and China will not shy from doing so if the US is intentional to hurt China's economy, said Dong Dengxin, director of the Finance and Securities Institute at Wuhan University of Science and Technology.

    After the Trump administration took action to block shipments of semiconductors to Huawei from global chipmakers, the NASDAQ stock exchange also reportedly moved to tighten its rules to restrict Chinese IPOs.

    According to Reuters, NASDAQ is set to unveil new IPO rules that will require companies from some countries, including China, to raise $25 million in their IPOs or at least one-quarter of their post-listing market capitalization. The new rules will make it harder for Chinese companies to debut on the US stock market. 

    US officials are also reportedly crafting proposals to push US companies to move their operations out of China, including the idea of establishing a "re-shoring fund" initially stocked with $25 billion. 

    However, experts said that most of those actions would have little impact on Chinese companies and some of them might lead to domestic enterprise reforms that will benefit the Chinese economy. 

    For example, the $25 million IPO threshold is now actually an easy value for many Chinese companies to achieve, an investment banking analyst with a Chinese joint-stock bank told the Global Times. 

    "I think the NASDAQ wants to set a bottom line showing that it does not welcome companies that are 'too small', but it's not a very high threshold," the analyst said. 

    However, the move would also prompt Chinese companies with listing plans to explore listing in the Chinese mainland or in Hong Kong, which is taking an inclusive approach to attract mainland-based companies, Dong said.

    However, Gao said that despite the current rocky China-US relations, cooperation between their businesses will continue.  

    In a signal of China's open arms to global companies, Premier Li Keqiang on Tuesday sent a congratulatory letter to US-based Honeywell on its opening of an innovation center in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province, saying that China will treat all domestic and foreign firms equally and that it welcomes more foreign companies to invest in China.

    This article originally appeared on the Global Times website.

    Tags:
    investigations, economy, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A man wearing a face mask walks past The Forever Marilyn statue by Seward Johnson, which is also wearing a mask amid the Coronavirus outbreak in National Harbor, Maryland on 11 May 2020.
    I Know You, Mask! Statues With Covered Faces Abound Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic
    Large and in Charge
    Large and in Charge
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse