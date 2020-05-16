5.9-Magnitude Quake Hits Western Canada

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake was reported 29 kilometres west of Grande Cache, Canada with the epicentre lying at a depth of nine kilometres. The seismic activity was first reported by the US Geological Survey, which later deleted the statement from its website.
Prelim M5.9 Earthquake Alberta, Canada May-16 13:37 UTC, updates https://t.co/toi6gFysqi— USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) May 16, 2020
#USGS is deleting #earthquakes Here is irrefutable proof. Still up on other sites. Why? They have been deleting quakes for 24 hours. Grande Cache, Canada 5.9 earthquake #NWO Massive US and North America quakes going unreported pic.twitter.com/Cd67EZxo8j— |n| Absolute n (@14_absolute) May 16, 2020
A tsunami warning has not been issued so far and there are still no reports of possible damages or casualties available.
The day before, the US Geological Survey recorded a powerful 6.4-magnitude earthquake some 57 km (35 miles) west-northwest of Tonopah, Nevada.
The epicentre of the quake was located at a depth of 7.6 km (4.7 miles), while people turned to social media, saying that they felt tremors across the state.
