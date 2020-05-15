Powerful 6.4-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Nevada

According to the US Geological Survey, a 6.4-magnitude earthquake has struck 57 km (35 miles) west-northwest of Tonopah, Nevada. The epicentre of the quake was located at a depth of 7.6 km (4.7 miles), the survey stated in a report. In the meantime, people on social media have reported tremors across the state, as well as in neighbouring California.
Several reports suggest the earthquake could have been felt near San Francisco and even near the Mexican border.
Preliminary M-6.4 earthquake hits Nevada https://t.co/Ga0CDkhwC3 via @kron4news #Nevada pic.twitter.com/r5WReQqbDJ— @livemapus (@livemapus) May 15, 2020
Felt a very strong #earthquake 6.4 from #Nevada 12 floors up in downtown #Fresno #California #PacificSouthwestbuilding https://t.co/LTTIu16her pic.twitter.com/9s1ubcLRUn— LanceCardoza (@CardozaLance) May 15, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)