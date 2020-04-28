Trudeau Says Over 44,000 Canadian Businesses Apply in One Day for COVID-19 Wage Subsidy

“Since yesterday, more than 44,000 businesses have already applied online”, Trudeau said during the daily pandemic briefing.
Under the government’s Emergency Wage Subsidy program, businesses that have seen revenues drop by at least 15 percent in March and 30 percent onward can apply to receive 75 percent wage subsidies to keep employees on payroll while much of the economy is shut down as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In total, the Canadian government will spend over $176 billion on stimulus measures as the economy will likely remain beset by the virus in the coming months.
As of 28 April, Canada has had over 49,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases, with 2,766 fatalities registered, the national Health Department data shows.
