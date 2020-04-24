Overcrowding Issues Force Aussie Beaches to Close After COVID-19 Restrictions Lifted

On Friday, the Coogee, Maroubra, and Clovelly Beaches closed once more after having their restrictions lifted on Monday for activities such as walking, swimming and surfing by the Randwick City Council, with strict social distancing still mandated, the AFP reports.
Officials decided to shut those beaches down around 1 p.m. local time on Friday, after deeming that too many people were flouting those restrictions. The beaches are set to reopen over the weekend from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. local time. However, Australia’s most iconic shore, Bondi Beach, is set to reopen on Tuesday, April 28.
Bondi and nearby beaches have been closed since late March, when photos were posted online showing mostly young beachgoers standing together on the sand in defiance of a ban on large outdoor gatherings. As confirmed cases of the virus increased in the area and public ire toward visitors’ disregard for safety grew, the beaches were closed to the public.
Although swimmers and surfers will be allowed back to Bondi on Tuesday, the white sands will remain off-limits to sunbathers, joggers and families in an effort to maintain Australia's strict social distancing standards.
