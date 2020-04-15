Russia Continues to Comply With New START Treaty - US State Department

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia is honoring and remains in compliance with its commitments under the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), a new US State Department report said.

"Based on the information available as of 31 December 2019, the United States certifies the Russian Federation to be in compliance with the terms of New START", the report said on Wednesday.

However, Russia still does not comply with US interpretations of the Intermediate Nuclear- Forces Treaty (IMF), the report added.

"The United States has determined that in 2019, the Russian Federation continued to be in violation of its obligations under Articles I, IV, and VI of the INF Treaty not to possess, produce, or flight-test a ground-launched cruise missile (GLCM) with a range capability of 500 kilometers (km) to 5,500 kilometres, or to possess or produce launchers of such missiles", the report said.

The comments came in the executive summary of the report delivered to the US Congress, which is entitled "Compliance with Arms Control, Nonproliferation and Disarmament Agreements and Commitments" and covers compliance of nations around the world with the relevant treaties.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that one should discuss the possible extension of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) with Washington since Moscow is not the party trying to break it.

Many important processes have been put on hold now due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2010 New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) remains the only arms control treaty in force between Russia and the United States after the collapse of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. The NEW START stipulates the reduction of the number of strategic nuclear missiles launchers by one-half and limits the number of deployed strategic nuclear warheads to 1,550.

The treaty expires in February 2021 and the United States has so far not committed to extending the accord, signaling it favors an amended arms control regime that would also include China.