Signs of Stabilisation Do Not Mean Pandemic is Over - WHO's Official

"We have certainly seen a stabilisation in a number of countries in the direction of travel of the epidemic curve, and the intensity of increase has stabilised, and some countries have begun to see a pretty consistent drop in a number of hospital admissions but then we should start to see that followed through," Ryan said.
"But by no means does it mean it's over. Now is the time for vigilance, now is the time to double down," Ryan added.
The WHO official has warned of a possible spike in new cases once the countries start coming out of lockdowns.
"We don't want to lurch from lockdown to nothing," Ryan said, advocating for a smoother way out of restrictions instead.
Globally, the number of people infected with the coronavirus is nearing 1.7 million, according to the World Health Organisation. Over 106,100 people have died from complications related to COVID-19.
