16:39 GMT13 April 2020
    A man walks past a poster covering the side of a building ahead of a 21 day lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cape Town

    Signs of Stabilisation Do Not Mean Pandemic is Over - WHO's Official

    © REUTERS / Mike Hutchings
    Topic:
    COVID-19 Puts Nations on Hold (15)
    0 30
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107885/85/1078858515_0:0:3174:1787_1200x675_80_0_0_f7a3597568e7141a1b5841e45d7aaafe.jpg
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - First signs of stabilisation do not mean the coronavirus pandemic is over, now is the time to be vigilant, Michael J. Ryan, Executive Director of the World Health Organisation's Health Emergencies Programme, said Monday.

    "We have certainly seen a stabilisation in a number of countries in the direction of travel of the epidemic curve, and the intensity of increase has stabilised, and some countries have begun to see a pretty consistent drop in a number of hospital admissions but then we should start to see that followed through," Ryan said.

    "But by no means does it mean it's over. Now is the time for vigilance, now is the time to double down," Ryan added.

    The WHO official has warned of a possible spike in new cases once the countries start coming out of lockdowns.

    "We don't want to lurch from lockdown to nothing," Ryan said, advocating for a smoother way out of restrictions instead.

    Globally, the number of people infected with the coronavirus is nearing 1.7 million, according to the World Health Organisation. Over 106,100 people have died from complications related to COVID-19.

    Tags:
    World Health Organisation, lockdown, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Votre message a été envoyé!
