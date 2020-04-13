Trump Says He Will Decide When to Lift Coronavirus Lockdowns, Not State Governors

President Donald Trump has assured people via a post on Twitter that he will have the last say in determining when to end the coronavirus quarantines and reopen the US economy for business.
....It is the decision of the President, and for many good reasons. With that being said, the Administration and I are working closely with the Governors, and this will continue. A decision by me, in conjunction with the Governors and input from others, will be made shortly!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2020
The president added, however, that he and his administration would be consulting state governors on the matter of reopening the economy and that it would be a joint decision. POTUS further noted that a decision on returning to normal economic activity would be made "shortly".
