US Surveillance Plane Flies Over South Korea - Flight Tracking Data

A US surveillance plane has flown over South Korea, an aviation tracker said on Friday. According to the Aircraft Spots account on Twitter, the plane was US Air Force's RC-135W Rivet Joint.

​The aviation tracker did not elaborate on the time of the operation but added that the same type of aircraft was spotted over the Korean Peninsula on Tuesday and last Saturday.

This came as North Korea was going to have a parliamentary meeting on Friday. Also, earlier in the day, the country's state media reported that leader Kim Jong-un watched a mortar firing drill which was aimed at boosting North Korea's defence.