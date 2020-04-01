Russian Plane With Medical Equipment Lands at New York's JFK Airport - Russian Mission to UN

A Russian Air Force Antonov An124 carrying medical equipment to help fight the COVID-19 outbreak has landed at New York's JFK Airport at 4:06 pm (8:06 pm GMT), the Russian Mission to the United Nations told reporters on Wednesday.
🇷🇺🇺🇸 Following phone talk between Presidents #Putin & @realDonaldTrump #Russia sends largest cargo aircraft An-124 Ruslan ✈️ with 😷 medical supplies (masks + equipment) to #US to help fight #COVID19 pandemic, save lives of American citizens. 🤝 The plane is en route #RussiaHelps pic.twitter.com/efeSK78cuB— MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) April 1, 2020
WOW: New York air traffic controller to Russian Air Force cargo plane: "We sincerely thank you for all of the assistance you're bringing in." The plane in on final approach landing on runway 31L at JFK momentarily pic.twitter.com/oFHJyOiaQL— Marcus Weisgerber (@MarcusReports) April 1, 2020
Earlier, a senior US administration official said the United States was expecting Russia to deliver a planeload of personal protection equipment and medical supplies amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the US has reached 206,207, the death toll has risen to 4,542, the count by Johns Hopkins University shows. The US government expects these numbers to increase.
