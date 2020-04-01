Another COVID-19 Myth Busted: Expert Says No Proof Coronavirus Could Spread Through Water Pipes

According to World Health Organisation (WHO) data, more than 800,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the world to date. As the global corona-scare increases, a number of myths in relation to the COVID-19 disease have emerged.

The myth that coronavirus can spread through water pipes, making it dangerous to use tap water for drinking and washing purposes, allegedly originated in Israeli-based social media.

These speculations even prompted the national Water Authority to come up with the clarification that there was “no connection” between the number of coronavirus cases in the country and the quality of drinking water.

“The virus does not pass through the sewer systems and therefore there is no danger of getting the virus through them”, the authorities were quoted by Maariv news as saying.

רשות המים מבהירה: אין קשר בין הנגיף קורונה לאיכות מי השתייה בישראל.



The WHO representative, Tariq Lazarevich, supported the officials’ claim by telling Sputnik, that there was no scientific proof that coronavirus can be spread through water pipes.

“There is no scientific evidence to the credibility of this fact”, Lazarevich said when commenting on the possibility of the virus’ transmission through the tap water.

The WHO earlier debunked another myth circulating in social media that coronavirus was able to remain in the air and infect those passing in the same place minutes or hours after a corona-infected patient. The organisation insisted that the virus can be transmitted only from person to person through saliva or other bodily fluids but it was “too heavy” to survive in the air.

At least one meter between one person and another and the disinfection of commonly used surfaces is necessary to achieve protection, WHO believes, while some recent studies suggested that SARS-CoV-2 could survive on some types of material, including copper, for over 24 hours.

The coronavirus has caused more than 40,000 deaths around the globe so far, according to WHO data, with more than 800,000 cases of infection being reported in the world by 1 April.