Greta Thunberg Self-Isolates After Manifesting COVID-19 Symptoms - Video

The campaigner's father, Swedish actor Svante Thunberg, is also showing the symptoms of the new coronavirus which are 'more intense' that those of Greta.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg suspects she has contracted the coronavirus after travelling across Europe on a train just before nations began shutting their borders to curb the spread of the disease.

In an interview to New Science, the teenage campaigner said that her father Svante is also experiencing more acute symptoms of the respiratory illness.

The 17-year-old added that her father and she decided to stick to the quarantine regime and self-isolate after they returned from the trip a couple of weeks ago. However, neither of them has tested for the COVID-19 as only vulnerable categories of people are allowed to take the test in Sweden.

​Thunberg is not ruling out that her condition might be something other than the coronavirus, but she believes that both she and her father's physical state are consistent with the typical response of the body to COVID-19.

The virus has swept across the globe since December spreading to at least 407,633 people and claiming the lives of 18,250.