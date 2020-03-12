Register
05:20 GMT12 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg attends a climate strike arranged by the organisation Fridays For Future outside the Swedish parliament Riksdagen in Stockholm, December 20, 2019. (Photo by Pontus LUNDAHL / TT News Agency / AFP) / Sweden OUT

    Greta Thunberg's Climate Strike Goes Digital Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

    © REUTERS / PONTUS LUNDAHL
    Environment
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    2020 Coronavirus Outbreak (386)
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107833/24/1078332438_0:27:3072:1755_1200x675_80_0_0_9ce56df60038b1634a25ca53d94d9522.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/environment/202003121078543866-greta-thunbergs-climate-strike-goes-digital-amid-coronavirus-outbreak/

    The teenage climate activist has been walking away from school to strike every Friday since August 2018, with only a few exceptions.

    Seventeen-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg has ended her trademark school strikes that propelled her to international stardom until further notice.

    In a social media post, she encouraged her numerous followers to listen to medical professionals, "unite behind the science", and avoid crowds to "flatten the curve" and stop the spread of the coronavirus.

    “We young people are the least affected by this virus, but it’s essential that we act in solidarity with the most vulnerable and that we act in the best interest of our common society”, Thunberg wrote, urging her followship to “keep your numbers low but your spirits high”.
    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    ‪We can’t solve a crisis without treating it as a crisis and we must unite behind experts and science.‬ This of course goes for all crises. Now the experts urge us to avoid big public gatherings for a better chance to #flattenthecurve and slow the spreading of the Coronavirus. ‪So I personally recommend that we do as the experts say. Especially in high-risk areas.‬ We young people are the least affected by this virus but it’s essential that we act in solidarity with the most vulnerable and that we act in the best interest of our common society. ‪The climate and ecological crisis is the biggest crisis humanity has ever faced but for now (of course depending on where you live) we’ll have to find new ways to create public awareness & advocate for change that don’t involve too big crowds - listen to local authorities. ‪So keep your numbers low but your spirits high and let’s take one week at the time.‬ You can join the #DigitalStrike for upcoming Fridays- post a photo of you striking with a sign and use the hashtag #ClimateStrikeOnline ! #fridaysforfuture #climatestrike #schoolstrike4climate

    Публикация от Greta Thunberg (@gretathunberg)

    Greta Thunberg has been striking every Friday since August 2018, with a few exceptions. The movement Fridays for Future she spearheads has grown rapidly and featured huge gatherings around the world, involving thousands of participants.

    Earlier this week, though, Thunberg cancelled the upcoming Friday strike for “family reasons”. Now, the teenage activist has announced a pause in the protest activities over the coronavirus outbreak. Instead, she called on her followers to find new ways of creating awareness about the climate crisis, such as launching a digital version of the strike. By taking a photograph with a strike poster and using a corresponding hashtag, anyone can join the climate action without any risk of spreading the infection.

    “We have created a lot of awareness in people. I think many people knew about the climate threat when we started, but now it is on a completely different level”, Isabelle Axelsson, organiser of Fridays for Future in Stockholm, told the newspaper Expressen.

    Greta Thunberg shot to fame owing to her solo protests against the human impact on the environment in front of the Swedish Parliament. Since becoming a media darling and a climate guru of sorts, she has been rubbing shoulders with celebrities and powers that be, including former US President Barack Obama, the pope and a plethora of EU politicians, repeatedly lecturing the higher-ups on their failure to effectuate drastic climate measures.

    Thunberg's incessant activism, which many see as doomsaying, has also earned her a tonne of awards and accolades, including the Right Livelihood award, which is sometimes referred to as the “alternative Nobel”, and several “woman of the year” awards, despite only being a teenager.

    The coronavirus epidemic, recently upgraded to a pandemic by the World Health Organisation, includes over 118,000 cases in 114 countries. Since originating in the Chinese province of Hubei, it has spilled well beyond its borders, killing over 4,600. Still, over 68,000 infected have effectively recovered from the disease. Italy, Iran, South Korea, and France are the hardest-hit nations outside of China.

    Thunberg's home country of Sweden currently has 320 confirmed cases.

    Topic:
    2020 Coronavirus Outbreak (386)

    Related:

    Bristol Residents Angry at Greta Thunberg After Her Supporters Damage Historic College Green
    Stop Panicking, Start Thinking: 'Anti-Greta Thunberg' Rocks CPAC, Challenges Climate Change Concept
    UK Space Aspirations Challenged by 12-Year-Old Environmental Activist, 'Britain's Greta Thunberg'
    Prince Harry 'Opens Up' on Megxit in Phone Hoax with Russian Pranksters Posing as Greta Thunberg
    Tags:
    COVID-19, Scandinavia, Greta Thunberg
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Deserted Streets and Public Places Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
    Calming Coronavirus
    Screens Over Screenings
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse