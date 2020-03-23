Russian Planes Carrying Aid to Italy Blocked From Using Poland Airspace - Russian Lawmaker

As of Monday, Russia had sent fourteen Il-76 military aircraft to Italy to assist in the fight against the coronavirus. According to the Russian Defence Ministry, Russian military experts will engage in disinfection and COVID-19 prevention after coordinating their operations with Italian authorities.

Aleksey Pushkov, a Russian Senator and a former chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on International Affairs, said on Monday that Poland refused to let Russian military aircraft carrying aid to coronovirus-hit Italy use its airspace.

In a post on Twitter, Pushkov slammed Poland's actions, describing them as "meanness on the level of public policy".

He noted that "from now on, Russia should not meet Poland half-way".

Польша не пропустила российские самолеты с помощью для Италии через свое воздушное пространство. Это подлость на уровне государственной политики. Тем более, что помощь шла в страну-союзницу Польши по ЕС и НАТО. России ни в чем не следует отныне идти навстречу Польше. Ни в чем. — Алексей Пушков (@Alexey_Pushkov) March 23, 2020

​A tweet reads: "Poland did not let Russian aircraft carrying aid to Italy pass through its airspace. This is meanness at the level of public policy. Moreover, the help was for an ally of Poland in the EU and NATO. From now on, Russia should not meet Poland half-way, on any issue."

Earlier, the Internet users noticed that the aircrafts' route had made a detour when flying to Italy, having to travel at least 3 000 kilometres more than it could be if the routing was through Polish airspace.

An Ilyushin Il-76 from Russian Aerospace Forces is en route from Moscow to Rome with medical help to Italy. This is just one flight out of nine flights expected.https://t.co/iRRmx9aDB5 pic.twitter.com/yzGKcCX4q9 — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) March 23, 2020

​On Saturday, 21 March, Russian president Vladimir Putin confirmed Russia's commitment to provide aid for Italy, that remains the worst-affected by COVID-19 in Europe. According to John Hopkins University data, it has more than 63,000 cases confirmed with 6,007 deaths as of 24 March.