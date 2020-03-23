Italy Holds Consultations on Russian Experts' Engagement in COVID-19 Fight

"On 23 March, the buildings of the Officer Assembly of the Italian Armed Forces' Army (in Rome) hosted the first consultations on the possibilities of using Russian military experts, machinery and equipment, delivered to the Italian Republic, for providing assistance on fighting the coronavirus infection," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement. "Following the consultations, the Italian side will make a decision on regions where Russian military experts and equipment will be used," the ministry added.
Earlier in the day, nine aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces delivered to Italy nearly 100 experts with medical equipment to help the country abate the pandemic.
Italy is suffering from COVID-19 more than any other European country, with almost 60,000 cases and over 5,400 coronavirus-related deaths.
