5.0-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Elazig, Turkey

A 5.0-magnitude quake struck Turkey's Elazig province, the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Department (AFAD) reported.
#Deprem— AFAD Deprem (@DepremDairesi) March 19, 2020
Büyüklük : 5.0 (Mw)
Yer : Sivrice (Elazig)
Tarih-Saat : 19.03.2020, 20:53:31 TSİ
Enlem : 38.4193 N
Boylam : 39.0260 E
Derinlik : 21.34 km
Detay : https://t.co/hbDyDk73Fp@afadbaskanlik @trthaber @anadoluajansi
The epicentre of the quake, which happened about 6 pm local time, was registered at a depth of 2 km, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
No injuries or damage have been reported so far.
In late January, the province was hit by a strong 6.8-magnitude quake, which claimed the lives of 44 people and left dozens more injured.
A number of Turkish provinces, including Elazig, are located in seismically active regions.
All comments
Show new comments (0)