5.0-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Elazig, Turkey

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the quake occurred at 17:53 local time, with the epicentre located at a depth of 2 kilometres.

A 5.0-magnitude quake struck Turkey's Elazig province, the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Department (AFAD) reported.

The epicentre of the quake, which happened about 6 pm local time, was registered at a depth of 2 km, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

No injuries or damage have been reported so far.

In late January, the province was hit by a strong 6.8-magnitude quake, which claimed the lives of 44 people and left dozens more injured.

A number of Turkish provinces, including Elazig, are located in seismically active regions.