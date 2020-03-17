Game of Thrones Star Kristofer Hivju Says Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Actor Kristofer Hivju, mostly known for his role as Tormund Giantsbane in Game of Thrones, has announced he tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating with his family at home in Norway.
The actor has assured fans he only has mild symptoms and called on the public to be cautious in order to halt the spread of the disease.
Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency
Earlier, several actors, including Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, Olga Kurylenko, and Rita Wilson said they had contracted COVID-19. However, Hanks and his wife Wilson have been already discharged from the hospital and are now under quarantine in Australia's Queensland where the pair has been renting a house.
