Game of Thrones Star Kristofer Hivju Says Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Originating in China last December, the new coronavirus (COVID-19) has already affected 167,511 people and killed more than 6,600 in 152 countries, according to the latest data provided by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Actor Kristofer Hivju, mostly known for his role as Tormund Giantsbane in Game of Thrones, has announced he tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating with his family at home in Norway.

The actor has assured fans he only has mild symptoms and called on the public to be cautious in order to halt the spread of the disease.

Earlier, several actors, including Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, Olga Kurylenko, and Rita Wilson said they had contracted COVID-19. However, Hanks and his wife Wilson have been already discharged from the hospital and are now under quarantine in Australia's Queensland where the pair has been renting a house.