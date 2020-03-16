Idris Elba Says Tested Positive for Coronavirus

The World Health Organisation (WHO) earlier called the outbreak of new coronavirus a pandemic. The virus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan last December and since then, more than 169,000 people in 148 countries and territories have been confirmed to have contracted the infection.

British actor Idris Elba has announced on Twitter he had a positive test for the COVID-19 Monday morning but has since isolated himself at home and feels fine at the moment.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

Following the announcement, netizens rushed to Tweeter to comment on the news. While some users expressed concerns about Elba's health, others advised on following safety measures to prevent contracting the virus.

Idris Elba testing positive for Corona virus without showing any symptoms is to tell you how much this virus doesn't show on the face. Practice sanity, put in place safety measures that would adequately protect you and stay safe. The wellbeing of the whole universe relies on you! — Fairly used boyfriend 💫 (@brysonadahcole) March 16, 2020

Coronavirus affecting Idris Elba, not on my watch



pic.twitter.com/ozWF4k5cNG — ‎⎊ sᴛᴇᴘʜ ➐ (@fuckn_marvel) March 16, 2020

Idris Elba got the Coronas and his wife just next to him like pic.twitter.com/EV6TehnNkX — Jelly Santos (@MrsJellySantos) March 16, 2020

Elba is not the first Hollywood actor to have contracted the disease, as earlier, Tom Hanks Olga Kurylenko, and Rita Wilson also said they tested positive for COVID-19.

First Tom hanks, now Idris Elba?! pic.twitter.com/FHYmRNBr5u — The HBIC (@MiaYim) March 16, 2020

As of today, the majority of coronavirus patients have recovered, but more than 6,500 people have died, according to the latest data provided by the WHO.