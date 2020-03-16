World Health Organisation Briefs Press on Coronavirus Pandemic - Video

As of Sunday, 153,517 people have been confirmed to have contracted the virus globally, of which 81,048 fell ill in China and 72,469 - outside of it.

The World Health Organisation is answering questions from the press in Geneva concerning the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Q&A session comes as the number of people infected with COVID-19 continues to grow globally affecting more and more countries.

Last week, the WHO declared the coronavirus a global pandemic.

