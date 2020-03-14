Jamaica Bans UK Travel, Quarantines Coronavirus-Stricken Township - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The announcement comes as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country reached eight just three days after the first case was diagnosed. The first case was a woman who arrived from the United Kingdom earlier in March and did not seek medical attention for five days after her arrival.

The Jamaican government has imposed a travel ban on the United Kingdom to avert the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Caribbean island nation, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said Saturday.

"We wish today to announce that we will impose travel restriction on the United Kingdom," Holness said in a news conference.

Holness also announced that he had signed a decree that declares Jamaica a "disaster area." This measure gives the government and armed forces special powers which are otherwise constitutionally denied.

The prime minister said he used those powers to impose quarantine on Bull Bay community, a population point about 16 kilometres (nearly 10 miles) east of capital Kingston where a majority of cases was identified.

Food and other basic supplies will be delivered by the Jamaican military in the area.