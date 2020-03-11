Deserted Streets and Public Places Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

As the coronavirus, dubbed COVID-19, continues to spread around the world, authorities are moving to cancel festivals, mass entertainment and sports events and in some cases even military drills and schools.

God helps him who helps himself - a saying tells us, that's why the general public itself prefers to stay at home and avoid public places to prevent the spread of the disease.

Earlier, space technology development company Maxar released aerial photos of deserted pilgrimage sites, empty highways and squares, to show the devastating effect of the COVID-19 virus.

Returning from the skies to the earth, here are close-up views of popular tourist destinations and places of everyday visits from train stations to schools.