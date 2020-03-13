UK Calls Response to 'Cowardly' Attack on Coalition Forces in Iraq 'Swift, Decisive, Proportionate'

UK Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Dominic Raab has dubbed the recent retaliatory US attacks on five weapon storage facilities of the Shia militia Kataib Hezbollah a “swift, decisive, and proportionate” response.
"UK forces are in Iraq with Coalition partners to help the country counter-terrorist activity and anyone seeking to harm them can expect a strong response," Raab said in a statement on Friday.
Earlier in the day, Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesman Abbas Mousavi refuted his country's involvement in airstrikes on the base, saying that US President Donald Trump should reassess US troops' behaviour in the Middle East instead of making "dangerous moves" and putting forward "groundless accusations."
