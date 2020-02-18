Moscow Slams US Sanctions on Rosneft Trading as Restrictions Aggravating Crisis

"Russia categorically repudiates unilateral restrictions, through which the US, which seeks global hegemony, is trying to make the whole world bend to its will. This has never influenced and will not influence Russia's international policy, including its cooperation with the legitimate authorities of Venezuela, Syria, Iran and any other country," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The ministry accused Washington of using sanctions for promoting US companies, which "do not withstand fair competition with Russian producers in global markets."
"The US' destructive sanctions policy is more and more dramatically jeopardizing the freedom of the global trade, despite Americans' claims they favour it, and it also increases international tensions. Politicians in Washington should long have understood that they will not achieve anything through putting economic and military pressure on Russia, but will only deepen the crisis in the bilateral relations," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.
The US government has imposed multiple sanctions against Venezuela's government and industry sectors, effectively banning US companies from participating in the country’s economy and cooperating with Venezuelan persons and entities.
