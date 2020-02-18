Fire Breaks Out in Biggest Shopping Mall in Azerbaijan - Video

"Fire crews and rescuers have arrived at the scene. Measures are being taken to extinguish the fire", the ministry's press service said.
The Sadarak mall is located in the Baku suburbs. It covers a 100-hectare (247-acre) area and includes more than 12,000 retail and wholesale trade objects, an agricultural goods market, a one-storey wholesale warehouse, and various engineering structures.
В Азербайджане загорелся крупный ТЦ "Садарак". Пожарные и спасатели уже выехали на место ЧП: https://t.co/bCcoDcGPEJ pic.twitter.com/xNowBQzozV— LIFE.ru (@lifenews_ru) February 18, 2020
