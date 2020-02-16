Watch Portuguese President de Sousa Greet Indian PM Modi With 'Trump Handshake'

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has been known for quite some time for his alpha handshakes after he managed to outdo US President Donald Trump, who's also known for his powerful handclasps.

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has once again attracted attention for his unusual greeting while having a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A video has been shared via social networks showing the Portuguese head of state grabbing Modi's hand and shaking it quite energetically and for longer than usually expected.

Em viagem à Índia, o Presidente Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa entusiasma-se ao se encontrar com o primeiro-ministro indiano Narendra Modi, e dá-lhe um longo aperto de mão constrangedor. pic.twitter.com/TZuSVDQSnw — Invictus Portucale (@PT_Invictus) February 15, 2020

​The Portuguese president's extraordinary shaking style received attention two years ago during his meeting with US President Trump, who is also known for his dominating way of shaking hands. That time, however, POTUS seemed to have lost the handshaking battle.