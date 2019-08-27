Twitter users ROFL over US President Trump's Handshake with Indian PM Modi- Video

Social media users draw all kinds of metaphors from Modi's tap on Trump's hand after the two busted into laughter.
In a video doing rounds on social media on Modi's meeting with Trump, the two leaders shared a light moment while shaking hands across their chairs.
During the interaction, Prime Minister Modi said in Hindi while addressing a question," I think you should let us have the discussions first, then we will let you know whatever is needed."
President Trump soon interceded and said in a light vein, "He actually speaks very good English...he just doesn't want to talk."
The two leaders, including many others in the room, busted into laughter.
#WATCH France: US President Donald Trump jokes with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the bilateral meeting on the sidelines of #G7Summit. Trump says, "He (PM Modi) actually speaks very good English, he just doesn't want to talk" pic.twitter.com/ee66jWb1GQ— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2019
Netizens soon took to Twitter to share hilarious memes, while taking a dig at Modi tapping the clasped hand of President Trump.
Trump's hand right now 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bzJSGAN7Yz— Mask (@Mr_LoLwa) August 26, 2019
Trump right now: pic.twitter.com/dHK7DIRjLr— मीमशास्त्री Viv Stark (@vivekattri1507) August 26, 2019
Trump right now. pic.twitter.com/ljYWUfBGgD— Smoking Skills HMP (@SmokingSkills_) August 26, 2019
Trump's face after that slap on hand 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cZdktYVpWj— Captain (@_captainindia) August 26, 2019
PM Modi to Imran Khan after this super meet with President Trump pic.twitter.com/Wm8SF8DeOk— Dhaval Patel (@dhaval241086) August 26, 2019
Prince Williams : been there, felt that!😂 pic.twitter.com/BFy4eciGyh— Monica (@monicas004) August 26, 2019
Several others took a dig at Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, as President Trump and Prime Minister Modi displayed camaraderie.
Pic 1: US President Donald Trump with PM Narendra Modi— Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) August 26, 2019
Pic 2: US President Donald Trump with PM Imran Khan
The chemistry explains all 😃#G7Biarritz #G7Summit pic.twitter.com/pIs6y1DXoW
Imran khan after seeing this video pic.twitter.com/k8xRiO5Law— 𝔖𝒽𝓇єɛภค (@laughsfliesaway) August 26, 2019
Meanwhile in Pakistan: pic.twitter.com/2IacwgkSuu— Lazy Cat (@uPoliticat) August 26, 2019
Others who were left in stitches called it the "video of the day".
Video Of The Day.— Narendra Modi fan (@narendramodi177) August 26, 2019
Jai Hind. 😍🇮🇳🙏 pic.twitter.com/CqhUq8uv29
