Twitter users ROFL over US President Trump's Handshake with Indian PM Modi- Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Indian Twitterati were left in peals of laughter over US President Donald Trump’s joke on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s English during the annual G7 summit in France, where world leaders have gathered to discuss a wide array of global issues.

Social media users draw all kinds of metaphors from Modi's tap on Trump's hand after the two busted into laughter.

In a video doing rounds on social media on Modi's meeting with Trump, the two leaders shared a light moment while shaking hands across their chairs.

During the interaction, Prime Minister Modi said in Hindi while addressing a question," I think you should let us have the discussions first, then we will let you know whatever is needed."

President Trump soon interceded and said in a light vein, "He actually speaks very good English...he just doesn't want to talk."

The two leaders, including many others in the room, busted into laughter.

#WATCH France: US President Donald Trump jokes with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the bilateral meeting on the sidelines of #G7Summit. Trump says, "He (PM Modi) actually speaks very good English, he just doesn't want to talk" pic.twitter.com/ee66jWb1GQ — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2019

Netizens soon took to Twitter to share hilarious memes, while taking a dig at Modi tapping the clasped hand of President Trump.

Trump right now. pic.twitter.com/ljYWUfBGgD — Smoking Skills HMP (@SmokingSkills_) August 26, 2019

Trump's face after that slap on hand 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cZdktYVpWj — Captain (@_captainindia) August 26, 2019

PM Modi to Imran Khan after this super meet with President Trump pic.twitter.com/Wm8SF8DeOk — Dhaval Patel (@dhaval241086) August 26, 2019 Prince Williams : been there, felt that!😂 pic.twitter.com/BFy4eciGyh — Monica (@monicas004) August 26, 2019

Several others took a dig at Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, as President Trump and Prime Minister Modi displayed camaraderie.

Pic 1: US President Donald Trump with PM Narendra Modi



Pic 2: US President Donald Trump with PM Imran Khan



The chemistry explains all 😃#G7Biarritz #G7Summit pic.twitter.com/pIs6y1DXoW — Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) August 26, 2019

Imran khan after seeing this video pic.twitter.com/k8xRiO5Law — 𝔖𝒽𝓇єɛภค (@laughsfliesaway) August 26, 2019

​Others who were left in stitches called it the "video of the day".

Video Of The Day.



Jai Hind. 😍🇮🇳🙏 pic.twitter.com/CqhUq8uv29 — Narendra Modi fan (@narendramodi177) August 26, 2019

​