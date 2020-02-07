Register
04:38 GMT07 February 2020
    An Israeli F-16I fighter jet lands during the Blue Flag multinational air defense exercise that is organized from the Ovda air force base over the Negev Desert. File photo

    Israeli F-16 Fighter Jets Conducted Airstrikes on Damascus on Early Thursday, Russian Military Says

    © AP Photo / JACK GUEZ
    The Syrian air defences said earlier they thwarted hostile targets above Damascus, adding that the attack had been launched by Israeli forces from the Golan Heights.

    The Russian Ministry of Defence says Israeli F-16 fighter jets carried out strikes with eight air-to-surface missiles on Damascus' suburbs on early Thursday, without entering Syrian airspace.

    According to the Russian military, a civil Airbus-320 with 172 passengers on board was trying to land at Damascus airport during the Israeli airstrikes that night, but landed instead at the Russian Airbase in Hmeymim.

    The ministry added it has become common practice for the Israeli Air Force to use civil aircraft to shield themselves from Syrian air defence systems.

    Eight troops were injured and some material damage was caused as a result of Thursday morning's airstrikes on Damascus and other Syrian cities, a Syrian military source said earlier. The military confirmed the attack was launched from the Golan Heights, part of which has been occupied by Israel since 1967, and from southern Lebanon's airspace. Israel has remained silent on who was responsible for the strikes.

    The strikes targeted Damascus's Mezzah district, where the Al-Mezzah Military Airport is located, the dislocation point of the 75th Brigade of the Syrian Army in the vicinity of the village of al-Maquilbiya, and the Centre for Scientific Research in Jamaria.

    Earlier in mid-January, Israeli planes carried out an attack on the T-4 airbase in Syria's Homs Province, causing some material damage.

    In recent years, Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes on Syria, targeting what Tel Aviv claims are "Iranian" or "Iran-backed" forces in the war-torn country, which allegedly threaten Israel.

    The Syrian government has repeatedly appealed to the United Nations over the Israeli forces' aggression and violations of its airspace.

