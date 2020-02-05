Blazing Aftermath of a Plane Crash at Istanbul Airport Caught on Video

A passenger Boeing 737-800 airliner has skidded off the runway at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport, with the plane's fuselage breaking apart and catching fire in the process.

Videos of the wreckage of an airliner that skidded off the runway at the Sabiha Gokcen International Airport in Istanbul have started emerging online, with a number of social media users offering additional insights into the crash.

One of the videos, apparently recorded from inside a moving vehicle, shows the burning remnants of the plane, with the person who posted it identifying the plane as belonging to "Pegasus".

​Another footage, filmed from a stationary position, offers a more detailed view of the crashed plane, with the absence of the flames apparently suggesting that it was recorded later than the previous vid; the person who posted it on Twitter claimed that no one was killed during this incident.