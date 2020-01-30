US Imposes Sanctions On President of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation – Treasury

This comes amid an escalation in US-Iran tensions following the killing of top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike in Baghdad in early January and subsequent Iranian attacks on US military bases in Iraq.

The US has imposed sanctions on the head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation Ali Akbar Salehi, the US Treasury Department said.

"The following individual has been added to OFAC's SDN [Office of Foreign Assets Control Specially Designated Nationals] List: SALEHI, Ali Akbar, Iran," the notice said.

It means that Mr Salehi's assets in the US, and those of the IAEO, have been frozen. Moreover, any third party involved in dealings with the IAEO would be subject to secondary sanctions.

