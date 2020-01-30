Pompeo Brands China 'Central Threat of Our Times'

The Trump administration has repeatedly referred to the alleged challenge posed by China to US military supremacy in recent years, ramping up the standoff in the East and South China Seas, and starting a trade war which Washington says is aimed at ending Beijing's alleged unfair trade practices.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has characterized China as the 'central threat of our times', noting that the agenda of that country's ruling Communist Party was 'not consistent with' US values.

Speaking to reporters in London on Thursday following a meeting with UK Foreign Affairs Secretary Dominic Raab, Pompeo warned that while China presented enormous economic opportunities for Western business, its rulers have "made it clear" that they do not share Western values on everything from technology and world trade to infrastructure and military capabilities.

"While we still have to be enormously vigilant about terror...the Chinese Communist Party presents the central threat of our times," Pompeo said. According to the diplomat, Western countries must do everything necessary to "ensure the next century is governed" by Western principles, and that Western-style democracy can "remain the predominant model" of world governance.

