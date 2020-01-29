Air Canada Suspends Direct Flights to Beijing, Shanghai Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Statement

TORONTO (Sputnik) - Canada’s national carrier Air Canada said in a statement on Wednesday that it is suspending direct flights to Beijing and Shanghai effective 30 January.

"Following the government of Canada's advisory to avoid non-essential travel to mainland China, [Air Canada] is temporarily suspending all direct flights to Beijing and Shanghai effective January 30, 2020 until February 29, 2020," the statement said.

The carrier apologised for "the serious disruption to our customers' travel plans", noting that it will continue " to monitor this evolving situation closely in consultation with the Public Health Agency of Canada, Transport Canada and Global Affairs and will adjust its schedule as appropriate".

Air Canada has joined nearly a dozen air carriers that have grounded or limited their flights to mainland China. They include Spain’s flag-carrier Iberia, British Airways, Lufthansa, American Airlines and United.

On 29 January, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova announced that Moscow would suspend most railway service with China beginning 31 January, in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection in the country, with trains allowed to move only on the Moscow-Beijing route, in both directions.

The decision on flights to and from China would be made no later than Friday, according to Golikova.

The outbreak of what has been identified as a new coronavirus strain began at a seafood market in Wuhan in central China last December before quickly spreading across the country. The number of those infected has exceeded 6,000. There have been more than 130 fatalities.