The Chinese city of Wuhan has been making headlines this month since the onset of the new coronavirus contagion, which has quickly spread outside the city with new cases of infection also reported in various other countries around the world.

Driving on a highway with no traffic is probably the dream of every car owner. However, for Wuhan this has become a somewhat sad reality as the city is struggling with the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

In a time-lapse video shot from the driver's perspective, the roads and the pavements of the city are seen absolutely deserted. The city itself, with its overcast sky, almost resembles a ghost town.