Trump Says Plans to Release Middle East Peace Plan Sometime Prior to Netanyahu Visit

The Israeli media have suggested recently that the new peace project for the highly-conflicted region could be released within the next 24 hours, though the POTUS has dismissed the reports about the timing of the release as "purely speculative".

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he is planning to release the Middle East peace plan sometime prior to Israeli PM Netanyahu's visit to Washington.

The president added that Palestinians may react negatively to his administration's proposals at first, but nonetheless characterised it as a "great plan".

He also said that his administration has had brief talks with the Palestinians, and is planning to speak to them again "in a period of time".

The Israeli premier and his political rival, leader of the opposition Blue and White party, Benny Gantz are expected to fly to the United States on Tuesday, to discuss shared US and Israeli regional and national security interests.

Speculation in the Israeli media suggested that the US long-awaited peace plan would envisage Israel's sovereignty over all West Bank Israeli settlements save 15, according to Israel's Haaretz newspaper.

Israel has continued to build settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations, as it refuses to recognise the Palestinian National Authority as an independent political and diplomatic entity.