Iraqi President Barham Salih Addresses World Economic Forum in Davos - Video

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is taking place in Davos, Switzerland, from 21 to 24 January. It brings together world leaders and major businesses to discuss the most pressing economic issues on the global agenda.

Iraqi President Barham Salih is delivering a speech on the second day of the 50th World Economic Forum in Davos.

The theme of the 2020 WEF is 'Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World'.

