US to Sign Open Skies Agreement with Bahamas This Month

"Assistant Secretary Singh will then travel to The Bahamas from 25-28 January, where she will sign a new Open Skies Air Transport Agreement on behalf of the United States, which will create greater opportunities for US airlines and improve travel opportunities for American passengers", the release said.
Prior to visiting The Bahamas, Singh will travel to Miami, Florida on 22-25 January, the State Department said.
"She will deliver a keynote address on the benefits of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement at the South Florida Economic Summit hosted by the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce", the release stated.
The diplomat will also take part in a round-table discussion with leaders from the health technology and life sciences industries as part of a commemoration of National Biotechnology Month, the release added.
