Canadian Experts Join Ukrainian Plane Crash Investigation, Visit Tehran Crash Site - Reports

On Monday, Canadian Transportation Safety Board (TSB) Senior Investigator Natacha Van Themsche said that two investigators were on their way to Tehran as part of the international team of investigators working under the guidance of Iran's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau.

A team of Canadian experts who joined the international investigation into the downing of the Ukrainian Boeing 737 on 8 January have visited the crash site in Tehran, Iran's ISNA agency reported.

According to the agency, prior to the visit, experts from Iran, Canada and Ukraine held a meeting in Tehran.

Last Saturday, Iran admitted to having unintentionally downed the Ukraine International Airlines plane, killing all 176 people on board, including 57 Canadians as well as citizens of Iran, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Germany, Sweden and the UK. Tehran said that its air defence system mistook the plane for a hostile cruise missile. The authorities apologised to the families of the victims and promised to hold all those responsible accountable.

